David Gerard Hutchens Purchases 16,300 Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Director David Gerard Hutchens acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.74 per share, with a total value of C$533,662.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$42.83 on Thursday. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of C$39.38 and a 1 year high of C$48.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62. Fortis had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.88.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc is a Canada-based electric and gas utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-the United States, which consists of ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings), UNS Energy Corporation and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Gas & Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy), FortisBC Inc (FortisBC Electric) and Newfoundland Power Inc (Newfoundland Power); Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd., Fortis Turks and Caicos, and its investment in Belize Electricity Limited.

