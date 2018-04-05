Fortive (FTV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Fortive (NYSE:FTV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortive earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.6330073565976 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26,554.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. Fortive has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $80.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

