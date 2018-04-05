Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We believe that Fortune Brands is poised to gain from its organic and inorganic initiatives in the long run. For 2018, the company anticipates gaining from roughly 5-7% growth in the U.S. home products market and 5-6% rise in global market. Earnings will be within $3.54-$3.66, gaining from 6-7% sales growth and lower corporate tax rates. Cabinets sales are likely to grow in the mid-single digit range in the year. Sales in the Doors segment will increase in high-single digits to low-double digits and Security sales are predicted to increase in mid-single digits. Plumbing segment will benefit from new brand additions. Its earnings estimates improved both for 2018 and 2019 in the last 60 days. However, the company's shares have declined in the last three months, less than the decline recorded by the industry.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

FBHS traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 812,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,980. The firm has a market cap of $8,782.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,169.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

