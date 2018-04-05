Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $13.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

FET stock remained flat at $$10.80 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 756,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,146. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1,150.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Prady Iyyanki bought 90,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $956,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,522.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 86.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/forum-energy-technologies-fet-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.