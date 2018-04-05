Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 8,059 Shares of Visa (V)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Visa from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

NYSE:V opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $243,946.98, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/foster-dykema-cabot-co-inc-ma-sells-8059-shares-of-visa-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.