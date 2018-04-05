Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th.

FBM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 424,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,333. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $629.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $516.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 320,874 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 97,898 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 576,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

