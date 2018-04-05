Global Opportunitie Harrington Purchases 6,600 Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Stock

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) insider Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,728.00.

Global Opportunitie Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 37,800 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,624.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 9,500 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,475.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 30,200 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,212.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Global Opportunitie Harrington acquired 700 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,463.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Global Opportunitie Harrington acquired 7,400 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$15,836.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Global Opportunitie Harrington acquired 83,700 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$178,281.00.

FCF stock opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$3.60.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

