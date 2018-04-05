Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 309,365 Verizon Communications (VZ)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 309,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after buying an additional 8,077,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $191,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566,236. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $196,078.28, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

