Fox Factory (FOXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,299.14, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 27.95%. research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,144,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 746,191 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Fox Factory by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 845,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 376,364 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Fox Factory by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 272,850 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 204,155 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,327,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 171,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

