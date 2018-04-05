Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (FLQM)

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of FLQM opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

