Franklin Resources (BEN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 2,584,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,063. The firm has a market cap of $18,741.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.44%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 169,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

