Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Franklin Resources also posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,613. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18,741.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

