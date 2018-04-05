Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $135,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,348.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22,473.07, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

In related news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/franklin-resources-inc-lowers-holdings-in-equity-residential-eqr-updated-updated.html.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.