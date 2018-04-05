Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,524 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of Envestnet worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 45.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 397,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 124,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 193.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $2,505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 287.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 122,530 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2,491.17, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,186.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,767 shares of company stock worth $4,249,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/franklin-resources-inc-sells-4524-shares-of-envestnet-inc-env-updated-updated.html.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.