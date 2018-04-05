Franks International (FI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News articles about Franks International (NYSE:FI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franks International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.2430272870608 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. ValuEngine lowered Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Franks International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price target on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Franks International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of FI stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,188.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 803,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 77.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franks International

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

