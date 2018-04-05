Franks International (FI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,011,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 876,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $1,197.37, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franks International news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 803,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Franks International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Franks International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Franks International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Franks International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franks International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

