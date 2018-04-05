Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRA. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA FRA traded up €1.46 ($1.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €80.18 ($98.99). 92,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

