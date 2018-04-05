Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066,168. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $25,163.53, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $419,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

