FreightCar America (RAIL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RAIL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.48. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 74,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 74,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

