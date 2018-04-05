MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) vs. Fresenius (FSNUY) Financial Contrast

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS: MXDHF) and Fresenius (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get MDxHealth alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and Fresenius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Fresenius’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $40.51 million 6.69 -$14.99 million ($0.25) -18.08 Fresenius $38.28 billion 1.10 $2.05 billion $0.92 20.70

Fresenius has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Fresenius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Fresenius 5.35% 8.49% 3.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fresenius pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MDxHealth does not pay a dividend. Fresenius pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fresenius beats MDxHealth on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients in Belgium and internationally. The companys tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The companys products include ConfirmMDx, a solution for prostate cancer testing; and SelectMDx, a pre-biopsy diagnostic tool for prostate cancer. Its product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney, and other urologic cancers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Fresenius

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, dialysis machines, and renal pharmaceuticals, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs comprising intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing whole blood and blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates approximately 112 hospitals, including 88 acute care hospitals and 24 post-acute care clinics; 78 outpatient clinics; 4 out-patient post-acute care centers; 18 prevention centers; and 13 nursing homes. This segment has approximately 35,000 beds. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as provides maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.