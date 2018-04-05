Friedenthal Financial Has $4.06 Million Position in SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Series Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.10% of SPDR Series Trust worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Series Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.26 on Thursday. SPDR Series Trust has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Friedenthal Financial Has $4.06 Million Position in SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:SJNK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/friedenthal-financial-sells-7178-shares-of-spdr-series-trust-sjnk-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Series Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Series Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.