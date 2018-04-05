Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LON:FST remained flat at $GBX 126.50 ($1.78) during trading hours on Wednesday. 38,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,980. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.95).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Frontier Smart Technologies Group’s (FST) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/frontier-smart-technologies-groups-fst-add-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt.html.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

