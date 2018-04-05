FSB Bancorp (FSBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FSB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of FSBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSB Bancorp stock. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. FSB Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Seidman Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seidman Lawrence B owned 6.24% of FSB Bancorp worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit.

