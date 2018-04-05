Financial Comparison: FuelCell Energy (FCEL) & Aemetis (AMTX)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59% Aemetis -15.79% N/A -31.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Aemetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 1.48 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -1.56 Aemetis $150.15 million 0.21 -$15.63 million ($0.89) -1.79

Aemetis has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FuelCell Energy and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 113.87%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Aemetis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aemetis beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

