Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $373,000 in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 243,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194,674.78, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

