Full House Resorts (FLL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

FLL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Singular Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Ellis Landau bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 136,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,114,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,670 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada.

