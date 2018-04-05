Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Share Price

News articles about Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fulton Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.44897125552 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,058.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

