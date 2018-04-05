FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) Price Tops $0.0093

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 48% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,682.00 and $456.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNCoin has traded down 71.2% against the dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.04410280 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001404 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012702 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007046 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

