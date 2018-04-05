Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 898,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 341,241 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fusion Telecommunications International from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 547.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International news, Director Marvin S. Rosen purchased 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,633,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,046.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 915,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 415,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,527 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

