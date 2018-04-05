FutCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 (CRYPTO:FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One FutCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FutCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. FutCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $78.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032150 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022227 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00447781 BTC.

About FutCoin

FUTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official website is fut-coin.com. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__.

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

