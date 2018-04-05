FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TFW opened at GBX 317.40 ($4.46) on Thursday. FW Thorpe has a 12-month low of GBX 297 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.79).

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Allcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.42), for a total value of £31,500 ($44,216.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/fw-thorpe-plc-tfw-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-40-updated-updated.html.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which specializes in designing, manufacturing and supplying of professional lighting equipment. The Company operates in eight business segments based on the products and customer base in the lighting market. These segments include Thorlux, Lightronics Participaties B.V., Compact Lighting Limited, Philip Payne Limited, Solite Europe Limited, Portland Lighting Limited, TRT Lighting Limited and Thorlux Lighting LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.