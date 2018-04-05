FY2018 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.46. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of C$377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$371.07 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJ. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.57.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$45.77 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$39.55 and a 12-month high of C$52.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal tar-based products.

