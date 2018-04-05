FY2018 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Cut by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 64.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of VNOM opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,850.47, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.90. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

