FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Zte Corp (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Issued By Jefferies Group

Zte Corp (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZTE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTE has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,395.59, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers Networks, Consumer Business, and Government & Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and microwave products; optical transmission products, including WDM-OTN and NG-SDH/MSTP; and data communication products that comprise Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products.

