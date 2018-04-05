AirBoss of America Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$12.75 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$9.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.60.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of C$94.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.21 million.

In other news, insider James Gordon Flatt acquired 100,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$1,285,000.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of rubber-based products for resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products and Automotive. The Company, through its AirBoss Rubber Compounding division, is engaged in custom rubber compounding, supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber products, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products, mainly in North America.

