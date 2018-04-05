FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adherex Technologies Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FRX)

Adherex Technologies Inc (TSE:FRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adherex Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adherex Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$16.14 on Thursday. Adherex Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$16.98.

Adherex Technologies (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.02).

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

