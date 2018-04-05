Gaia (GAIA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

GAIA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,291. Gaia has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 82.26% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. equities analysts expect that Gaia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 97.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc, formerly Gaiam, Inc, is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles.

