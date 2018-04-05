Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Shares Up -7.8%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.37. 582,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 663,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GALT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The firm has a market cap of $154.41, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.53.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,118,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,327,330.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 134,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

