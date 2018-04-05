Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) PT Set at $14.00 by Maxim Group

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been given a $14.00 target price by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,133.55% and a negative return on equity of 133.50%. analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 292,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

