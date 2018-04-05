Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $8.80 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,756.63, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

