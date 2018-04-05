WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) versus Gamco Investors (GBL) Head-To-Head Review

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WisdomTree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WisdomTree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gamco Investors has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments 11.46% 16.16% 13.16% Gamco Investors 21.58% -72.20% 46.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WisdomTree Investments and Gamco Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 1 3 4 0 2.38 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.09%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Gamco Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $237.40 million 5.17 $27.19 million $0.24 37.13 Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.02 $77.80 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Gamco Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment. It manages assets on a discretionary basis and invests in securities through various investment styles. Its assets under management are organized into three groups: Institutional and Private Wealth Management; Open and Closed-End Funds, and the GAMCO International SICAV (SICAV). The Company provides advisory services to a range of investors, including corporate retirement plans, foundations, endowments and private wealth clients, and also serves as sub-advisor to third-party investment funds, including registered investment companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had provided advisory services to 21 open-end funds, 15 closed-end funds and one exchange traded managed fund.

