GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) Price Tops $0.0519 on Exchanges

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One GameUnits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GameUnits has a market capitalization of $180,090.00 and $35.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

