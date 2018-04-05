Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program, which allows the company to buyback shares on Wednesday, March 28th. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:GZT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1,917.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This is an increase from Gazit Globe’s previous special dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Gazit Globe’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gazit Globe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 119,761 shares of Gazit Globe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $7,797,638.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) to Buyback Outstanding Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/gazit-globe-gzt-authorizes-share-repurchase-program-updated.html.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate company specialized in retail premises. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties. Its segments include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia and Denmark. It focuses on supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban growth markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.