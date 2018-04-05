GBGI’s (LON:GBGI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

GBGI (LON:GBGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GBGI stock remained flat at $GBX 115 ($1.61) during mid-day trading on Monday.

