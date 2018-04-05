GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, March 19th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on GDS from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.03.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2,543.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. GDS’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,476,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

