Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEMP. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gemphire Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gemphire Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GEMP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 19,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,683. The firm has a market cap of $94.32, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Gemphire Therapeutics news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans bought 71,429 shares of Gemphire Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $500,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 530,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 383,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 97,009 shares during the period. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

