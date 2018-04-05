Insider Selling: Gencor Industries (GENC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $19,273.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Sherry Houtkin sold 470 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $7,755.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Sherry Houtkin sold 1,480 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Sherry Houtkin sold 5,143 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $88,305.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 896,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 84,747 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 580,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 169,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 47,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

