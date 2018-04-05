Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Generac were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 208,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2,821.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,463 shares in the company, valued at $41,748,482.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.84 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

