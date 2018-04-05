Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 775,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after purchasing an additional 360,154 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 958,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

GE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 57,156,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,413,086. The firm has a market cap of $114,002.23, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

