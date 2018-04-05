General Electric (GE) Stake Decreased by Catawba Capital Management VA

Catawba Capital Management VA lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $13.28 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $113,915.40, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

